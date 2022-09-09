Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,653 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,305 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.2% during the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.48, for a total transaction of $55,568.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,844,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.48, for a total value of $55,568.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,844,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,521,656 in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

META stock opened at $162.06 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $383.79. The company has a market cap of $435.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on META shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. DZ Bank cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.78.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

