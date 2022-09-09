Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,678,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after buying an additional 1,731,859 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,835,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,312,000 after purchasing an additional 219,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGG opened at $99.79 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.86 and a one year high of $116.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.67.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

