Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $387,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 177.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 93.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 16,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 13.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $5,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LHX stock opened at $233.72 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.71 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The stock has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.06.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,518 shares of company stock worth $5,626,858 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.91.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

