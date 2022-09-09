Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 697 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HYA Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $392,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $285,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NOC opened at $489.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $474.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $460.73. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $344.89 and a 12 month high of $497.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $75.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.26%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOC. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen set a $510.00 target price on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $487.75.

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

