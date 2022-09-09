MesChain (MES) Tops 1-Day Volume of $21,249.00

MesChain (MES) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 9th. MesChain has a market cap of $116,679.81 and approximately $21,249.00 worth of MesChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MesChain has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MesChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 90.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.22 or 0.00797571 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.82 or 0.00790954 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015446 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020177 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000298 BTC.
About MesChain
MesChain’s total supply is 4,399,700,232 coins and its circulating supply is 874,972,732 coins. MesChain’s official Twitter account is @MeschainMES. MesChain’s official website is www.meschain.io.
MesChain Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for MesChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MesChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.