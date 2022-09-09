Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,936 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in META. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,521,656. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.0 %

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $162.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $435.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.33. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $383.79.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

