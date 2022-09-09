MetaHash (MHC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $25,831.00

#MetaHash (MHC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $6.71 million and approximately $25,831.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.17 or 0.00353504 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.01 or 0.00790080 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00015191 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020179 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000297 BTC.

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,654,725,654 coins and its circulating supply is 3,483,056,686 coins. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash.

#MetaHash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

