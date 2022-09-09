Metahero Market Cap Hits $20.73 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Metahero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metahero has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $20.73 million and approximately $3.92 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004879 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002068 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Thetan Arena (THG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000462 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000492 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 coins and its circulating supply is 5,095,643,290 coins. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @Metahero_io. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

