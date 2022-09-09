Metronome (MET) Hits Market Capitalization of $18.21 Million

Metronome (MET) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 9th. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded 1,326.6% higher against the dollar. Metronome has a market cap of $18.21 million and $6,687.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00006063 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metronome alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00037129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,018.57 or 0.99973744 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00037584 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome (MET) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 14,426,867 coins and its circulating supply is 14,282,293 coins. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metronome Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome released in December 2017, is a cross-chain DeFi token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.