Mettalex Trading Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (MTLX)

Mettalex (MTLX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 9th. Mettalex has a market capitalization of $188,842.12 and approximately $9,783.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mettalex coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000790 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mettalex has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mettalex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00036341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004159 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,227.14 or 0.99768157 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036208 BTC.

Mettalex Coin Profile

MTLX is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2020. Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. Mettalex’s official website is mettalex.com. The official message board for Mettalex is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8. Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mettalex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mettalex is a decentralised exchange that is focused on the trading of token-based commodities. Accessible 24/7 with tight trading spreads, low margin requirements and novel hedge instruments that ensure investors cannot be liquidated prior to settlement.Governance tokens (MTLX) are used to vote on system parameters such as choice of autonomous market makers to back with liquidity from the liquidity pool, borrowing rates from the liquidity pool, usage of exchange fees. Governance tokens are minted at an exponentially decreasing rate to incentivise early liquidity providers in the system. Minted tokens are distributed in proportion to the amount of liquidity supplied to the system at each block. Some fraction of the exchange fees and autonomous market maker spreads is used to buy back MTLX and burn.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mettalex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mettalex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mettalex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mettalex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mettalex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.