Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.7% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $796,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.06, for a total transaction of $1,075,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,585,894. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.06, for a total value of $1,075,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,585,894. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,341.34, for a total value of $11,104,953.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30 shares in the company, valued at $40,240.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,440 shares of company stock valued at $27,465,861 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

MTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,338.60.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,284.31 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,082.78 and a one year high of $1,714.75. The stock has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,260.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,282.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.61. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $978.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

