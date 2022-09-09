MiamiCoin (MIA) Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MiamiCoin (MIA) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 9th. During the last week, MiamiCoin has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. MiamiCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.15 million and $12,574.00 worth of MiamiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MiamiCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004714 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00036428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,240.01 or 1.00105925 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036276 BTC.

MiamiCoin Profile

MIA is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. MiamiCoin’s total supply is 5,566,350,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,731,349,999 coins. The official website for MiamiCoin is www.citycoins.co/miamicoin. MiamiCoin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MiamiCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MiamiCoin is the first CityCoin to market (now available). MiamiCoin is a cryptocurrency-powered by the Stacks Protocol, which enables smart contracts on Bitcoin.MiamiCoin ($MIA) is a way for people to support the Magic City and grow its crypto treasury while earning STX and BTC for themselves. MiamiCoin can be mined or bought by individuals who want to support the Magic City and earn crypto from the Stacks protocol.MiamiCoin provides an ongoing crypto revenue stream for the city, while also earning STX for $MIA holders. MiamiCoin can be mined or bought by individuals who want to support the Magic City and earn crypto from the Stacks protocol. MiamiCoin additionally benefits holders by allowing them to Stack and earn BTC through the Stacks protocol.Discord”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiamiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiamiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MiamiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

