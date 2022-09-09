MIB Coin (MIB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $97,141.94

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 36.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 9th. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $97,141.94 and $26.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 233.4% higher against the dollar. One MIB Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Carry (CRE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TabTrader Token (TTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Investin (IVN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000588 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000074 BTC.

X-Consoles (GAME) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00015285 BTC.

Monster Adventure Token (MAT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MirArc Chain (MAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00070478 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 450,712,562 coins and its circulating supply is 173,410,634 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io.

MIB Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.