Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $29,198,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $1,454,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 76,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 40,262 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Micron Technology by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,316,509 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $495,233,000 after purchasing an additional 505,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Micron Technology from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Micron Technology Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $55.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.40 and a 1 year high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

