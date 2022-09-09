Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Connolly Sarah T.

Connolly Sarah T. boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,522 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 6.2% of Connolly Sarah T.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,401,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,943 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $11,872,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757,500 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $258.52 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $269.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

