Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Purchased by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $656,403,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,890,225,000 after purchasing an additional 807,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,333,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,682,574,000 after purchasing an additional 546,867 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 991.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 472,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,052,000 after purchasing an additional 429,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,960,741,000 after purchasing an additional 289,359 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $252,395.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,105.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAA. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $188.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.64.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $171.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.76. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.85 and a 1 year high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $495.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.04%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

