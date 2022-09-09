Midas (MIDAS) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $85.91 Million

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. During the last seven days, Midas has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Midas has a total market capitalization of $85.91 million and approximately $352,747.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Midas coin can now be purchased for about $32.95 or 0.00154676 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Midas alerts:

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000145 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kemacoin (KEMA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Midas

MIDAS is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 coins. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_news and its Facebook page is accessible here. Midas’ official website is midas.investments.

Midas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Dollar Protocol is designed by the Midas Protocol team as the algorithmic stablecoin on Binance Smart Chain. Midas Dollar is a solution that can adjust its supply deterministically to move the price of the token in the direction of a target price to bring programmability and interoperability to DeFi. The official Midas Dollar Share ticker is “MDS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “MIDAS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Midas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Midas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.