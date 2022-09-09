MileVerse (MVC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $9.09 Million

MileVerse (MVC) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. During the last week, MileVerse has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. MileVerse has a total market cap of $17.36 million and approximately $9.09 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MileVerse coin can now be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MileVerse

MileVerse (CRYPTO:MVC) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2021. MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,289,971,629 coins. The official message board for MileVerse is medium.com/mileverse. MileVerse’s official website is mileverse.com. MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MileVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “MileVerse is a compound word of Mileage and Verse, meaning to build a new ecosystem of mileage services. MileVerse is an integrated mileage payment platform that provides a service that customers can use at affiliated stores by exchanging mileage that has not been used and has expired for the company‘s own currency, MVP (MileVerse-Point).MVC is an ERC-20 token issued on the Ethereum Mainnet. MVC tokens can be exchanged using addresses individually held on the Ethereum Mainnet platform. They can be exchanged for MVC tokens as MVP of the MileVerse project. In addition, MVC tokens can be converted into cash after listing on the exchange in the future. After listing, MileVerse provides a Smart Wallet function to exchange between individuals for users to exchange conveniently.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MileVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MileVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MileVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

