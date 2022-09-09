MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Market Capitalization Achieves $17.94 Million

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.65 or 0.00007750 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $17.94 million and approximately $303.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,315.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,736.02 or 0.08144423 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00186760 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00023357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.60 or 0.00288992 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.53 or 0.00753135 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.76 or 0.00627514 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000973 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,862,525 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation.Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

