MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Trading Down 9.1% Over Last Week

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.63 or 0.00007777 BTC on major exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $17.71 million and $265.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,964.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,700.80 or 0.08112656 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00184723 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00023753 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.00 or 0.00290969 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.18 or 0.00744943 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.23 or 0.00645046 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001071 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,862,361 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation.Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.