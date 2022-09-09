Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,812 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 5.4% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 244.9% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,835 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Capital LLC now owns 36,956 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $120,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,286 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $751,180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,173 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 757 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.61.

AMZN opened at $129.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 116.38, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.59 and a 200 day moving average of $131.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.