MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $317,997.52

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. MiniDOGE has a market cap of $317,997.52 and approximately $17,054.00 worth of MiniDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MiniDOGE has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. One MiniDOGE coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002104 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000488 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

MiniDOGE Coin Profile

MINIDOGE is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. The Reddit community for MiniDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/minidoge. MiniDOGE’s official Twitter account is @MiniDOGEToken. MiniDOGE’s official website is minidoge.finance.

MiniDOGE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MiniDOGE is an auto-Boost, Hyper Deflationary Coin. Mini Doge is on a mission to help lost and scared animals find their way to the nearest animal shelter. Every buy gives members more with the auto-boost and hyper deflation system in place.MiniDOGE AutoBoost function is built mathematically to do variable buybacks which adjust based on volume in order to maintain stability. AutoBoost will vary based on the transactions over the past 24 hours which will continue to adjust based on the volume. AutoBoost will buy back variable amounts every time a sale occurs with MiniDOGE token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiniDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiniDOGE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MiniDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

