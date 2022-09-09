Minter HUB Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $12,398.00 (HUB)

Minter HUB (HUB) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. In the last seven days, Minter HUB has traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar. Minter HUB has a total market capitalization of $9.20 million and approximately $12,398.00 worth of Minter HUB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minter HUB coin can now be purchased for about $20.40 or 0.00105928 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 96.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.78 or 0.00281678 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.96 or 0.00791396 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015459 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020171 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Minter HUB Coin Profile

Minter HUB’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam.

Minter HUB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter HUB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter HUB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter HUB using one of the exchanges listed above.

