MintMe.com Coin Trading 24.1% Lower Over Last Week (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 9th. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $5.88 million and approximately $87,997.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0317 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,288.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,720.83 or 0.08083548 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00185610 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00023401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.31 or 0.00288024 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.64 or 0.00759276 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.11 or 0.00625274 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000986 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive.

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps.MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars.

