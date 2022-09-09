Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Holdings Lifted by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 506,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,290 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $41,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 316.5% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 24,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 13,431 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 100,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,736,000 after buying an additional 51,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $84.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.15. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.96 and a twelve month high of $195.99.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.35. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.24% and a negative net margin of 824.57%. The company had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $164.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $208.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.42.

In other news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $854,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,735.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

