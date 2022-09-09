Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 674,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,148,000 after acquiring an additional 148,963 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 948,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,951,000 after acquiring an additional 276,472 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,245,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,743 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 961,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,249,000 after acquiring an additional 54,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on EMR shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR opened at $83.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.22. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $103.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.