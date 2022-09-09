Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $227,508,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $368.07 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.24 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $379.27.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

