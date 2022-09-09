Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 89,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BMY stock opened at $69.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.85. The company has a market cap of $148.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

