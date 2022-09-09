Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Has $456,000 Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RSG. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 76,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,774 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,751,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.33.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $148.00 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $149.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.02.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.