Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Has $668,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of TXN opened at $168.41 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The firm has a market cap of $153.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. DZ Bank cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

