Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Has $784,000 Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 43.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Argus cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.93.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of YUM opened at $116.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.37 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.21.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 45.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

