Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Sells 192 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 438.9% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
OEF opened at $181.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.66. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $165.66 and a 1 year high of $222.35.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.
