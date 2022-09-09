Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Sells 322 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $101.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $88.02 and a fifty-two week high of $133.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.59. The stock has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.75.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

