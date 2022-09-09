Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Sells 50,800 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. cut its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 91.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,800 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 133,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 47,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,014,000 after purchasing an additional 26,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABNB. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Airbnb from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Airbnb from $174.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

Airbnb Trading Up 2.2 %

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $25,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,438,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,837,047.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $558,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,606,541.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $25,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,438,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,837,047.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 827,700 shares of company stock valued at $88,666,140. 32.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb stock opened at $118.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $212.58. The company has a market capitalization of $76.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.73.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.