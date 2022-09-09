Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,699,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,915 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in General Electric by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,098,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in General Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,496,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,112,580,000 after purchasing an additional 255,566 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,674,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,664,776,000 after purchasing an additional 513,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in General Electric by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,690,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $886,683,000 after purchasing an additional 47,758 shares in the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.15.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE opened at $73.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.62 and a 200 day moving average of $78.73. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. General Electric’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.55%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

