Mist (MIST) 24 Hour Volume Hits $108,466.00

Mist (MIST) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Mist has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $108,466.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mist has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. One Mist coin can now be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00036547 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,248.36 or 1.00028847 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00036684 BTC.

Mist Coin Profile

MIST is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 11th, 2021. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft. Mist’s official website is mist.game.

Mist Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mist is an open-world, Action Role Playing Game with a dynamic combat style that is unique in the world of MMOs. Collect NFTs, battle epic monsters, and explore infinite immersive environments in this blockchain-based NFT Action RPG. You can collect NFTs, battle epic monsters, and explore immersive environments in this blockchain-based NFT Action RPG built on the Mist NFT Framework.The game universe connects to the MIST native token as the in-game currency, allowing you to farm and stake tokens to earn in- and out- of game rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

