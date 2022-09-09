Mixin Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $119.02 Million (XIN)

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last week, Mixin has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $119.02 million and approximately $81,942.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mixin coin can currently be bought for approximately $198.67 or 0.00936340 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004714 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00036428 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004170 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004712 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,240.01 or 1.00105925 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002410 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036276 BTC.
Mixin Profile
XIN is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 599,081 coins. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Mixin
