MKM Partners Cuts AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Price Target to $0.50

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by MKM Partners to $0.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised AMC Entertainment to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on AMC Entertainment from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on AMC Entertainment to $8.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $2.80.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE AMC opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. AMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $52.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.60.

AMC Entertainment Cuts Dividend

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 162.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMC Entertainment news, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 12,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 491.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 34,567 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after buying an additional 133,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 405,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,037,000 after buying an additional 156,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. 27.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.