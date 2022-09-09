MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 24,371 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $6,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MKSI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,598 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $1,816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Stock Up 1.0 %

MKSI stock opened at $97.82 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $92.65 and a one year high of $181.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.16 and a 200-day moving average of $119.88.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MKSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.86.

Insider Transactions at MKS Instruments

In other news, Director Peter Cannone III bought 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,015.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,228.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

