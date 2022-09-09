MMA Offshore Limited (ASX:MRM) Insider David Ross Acquires 172,400 Shares of Stock

MMA Offshore Limited (ASX:MRM – Get Rating) insider David Ross bought 172,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.66 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$113,784.00 ($79,569.23).
MMA Offshore Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.66.
MMA Offshore Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for MMA Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MMA Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.