MMA Offshore Limited (ASX:MRM) Insider David Ross Acquires 172,400 Shares of Stock

MMA Offshore Limited (ASX:MRM – Get Rating) insider David Ross bought 172,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.66 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$113,784.00 ($79,569.23).

MMA Offshore Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.66.

Get MMA Offshore alerts:

MMA Offshore Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

MMA Offshore Limited provides vessels, and marine and subsea services to the offshore energy, renewables, and wider maritime industries in Australia and internationally. It operates through Vessel Services, Subsea Services, and Project Logistics segments. The company offers vessel services, including offtake support; supply operations; construction support; seismic and survey support; tug and barge operations; anchor handling and towing; dive and ROV support; installation support; and accommodation support services, as well as inspection, maintenance, and repair services.

Receive News & Ratings for MMA Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MMA Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.