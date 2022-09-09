MMOCoin (MMO) Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. MMOCoin has a market cap of $75,096.94 and $357.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MMOCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MMOCoin has traded 26.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MMOCoin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00031448 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000090 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002516 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MMOCoin

MMOCoin (MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro.

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MMOCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MMOCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MMOCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MMOCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.