MobieCoin (MBX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $3.78 Million

MobieCoin (MBX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 9th. One MobieCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MobieCoin has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. MobieCoin has a market capitalization of $3.78 million and approximately $57,342.00 worth of MobieCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MobieCoin Profile

MBX is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2019. The official website for MobieCoin is mobie.io. MobieCoin’s official Twitter account is @Mobie_Pay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MobieCoin is https://reddit.com/r/MobiePay.

MobieCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MobiePay is a way for both consumers and merchants to utilize mobile wallets, perform transactions using both fiat and cryptocurrency, all while earning rewards.The fuel which allows to Mobie ecosystem function is the integrated payment & rewards token called MobieCoin. This token is the core technology powering the platforms and is an exchangeable, tradeable asset that will become a global currency, frictionlessly usable across borders. MobieCoin acts as a universal rewards token providing a frictionless loyalty program for all Mobie merchants and partners.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobieCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MobieCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MobieCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

