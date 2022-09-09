MobiFi (MoFi) Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last Week

MobiFi (MoFi) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last week, MobiFi has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. MobiFi has a market cap of $146,236.76 and $11,760.00 worth of MobiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MobiFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004687 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00036457 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,273.66 or 0.99694193 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00036319 BTC.

About MobiFi

MobiFi (CRYPTO:MoFi) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2021. MobiFi’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,932,696 coins. MobiFi’s official Twitter account is @mobi_fi. The official website for MobiFi is mobifi.io.

Buying and Selling MobiFi

According to CryptoCompare, “MobiFi is a financial orchestrator for Mobility as a Service (MaaS). It provides a transparent platform with a tokenized payment system to connect mobility service providers and users. Its DeFi bridge makes it possible to turn unused credit into a yield engine.The MoFi token uses Ethereum’s ERC20 standard, and it is the primary utility token to be used in exchange for SMiles, i.e., mobility services. When a user exchanges a MoFi token for SMiles, the MoFi will be burned. In this way, the MoFi token is deflationary, and over time, the total volume will be reduced. This mechanism of limited supply and ever reducing volume is intended to increase the value of the MoFi token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobiFi directly using U.S. dollars.

