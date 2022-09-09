MobileCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.33 Million (MOB)

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 9th. One MobileCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004767 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MobileCoin has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. MobileCoin has a total market cap of $74.48 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of MobileCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MobileCoin

MOB is a SCP coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2021. MobileCoin’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,218,324 coins. MobileCoin’s official Twitter account is @mobilecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MobileCoin is mobilecoin.foundation.

Buying and Selling MobileCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The MobileCoin Protocol is a set of rules that define a decentralized cryptocurrency. Anyone is free to review the open soure code that implements the protocol, to verify that it is correct or to propose improvements. The MobileCoin Foundation will oversee development of the MobileCoin software in GitHub.The amount of energy required to operate the MobileCoin network is held low by avoiding Proof of work in favour of Federated Byzantine Agreement via the Stellar Consensus Protocol.The Stellar Consensus Protocol was first described in a whitepaper by David Mazières in 2015. It is a “federated Byzantine agreement system” that allows decentralized, leaderless computing networks efficiently to reach a consensus outcome on some decision.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobileCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MobileCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MobileCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

