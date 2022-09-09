MOBOX Market Cap Hits $55.32 Million (MBOX)

MOBOX (MBOX) traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One MOBOX coin can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00003258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MOBOX has a market capitalization of $55.32 million and $63.86 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MOBOX has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MOBOX

MBOX is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 389,181,745 coins and its circulating supply is 79,853,076 coins. MOBOX’s official website is www.mobox.io/#. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @MOBOX_Official.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX is a community-driven platform empowering users by rewarding them for their engagement and enjoyment. By using innovative tokenomics, utilizing finance and games. Whilst also combining the best of DeFi and NFTs to create a truly unique and everlasting FREE TO PLAY, PLAY TO EARN ECOSYSTEM.MBOX Token hodlers have the right to submit and vote on proposals. Hodlers will be able to manage the success of the platform such as games to develop and integrate, unique functions, events, development and more.”

