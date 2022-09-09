Modex (MODEX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $14.50 Million

Modex (MODEX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 9th. During the last week, Modex has traded 19.5% higher against the dollar. Modex has a market cap of $14.50 million and $1.51 million worth of Modex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Modex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0990 or 0.00000466 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004712 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,223.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020736 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00061992 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00069062 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005546 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00077478 BTC.

Modex Coin Profile

MODEX is a coin. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Modex’s total supply is 266,399,993 coins and its circulating supply is 146,519,996 coins. Modex’s official Twitter account is @modex_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Modex is medium.com/@modex_tech.

Modex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Modex is a blockchain-based services development workshop and marketplace. It provides the users (developers or businesses) with a set of tools to assist them in developing blockchain-based projects. Modex features IDE, a way for developers to build, test, and deploy smart contracts and Dapps. There are other useful tools available for the users' to manage their projects development upon the platform, such as the source code auditing, the block explorer and a suit of Oracles. The MODEX token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that powers the Modex marketplace. All services, features, and fees within the platform will be paid using MODEX. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Modex using one of the exchanges listed above.

