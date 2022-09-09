Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MBRX. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Monday, July 18th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. Moleculin Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $41.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Moleculin Biotech ( NASDAQ:MBRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the second quarter worth $32,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 33.7% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

Featured Stories

