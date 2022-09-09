MonaCoin Hits Market Cap of $29.90 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 8th. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00002294 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $29.90 million and approximately $51,716.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00025231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.50 or 0.00300028 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001223 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 75% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001620 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00030377 BTC.

Monavale (MONA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $678.62 or 0.03421805 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org/en. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MonaCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers.Reddit”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

