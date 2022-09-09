MonaCoin (MONA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $30.48 Million

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 9th. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $30.48 million and approximately $111,441.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00002180 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000299 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00023862 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.21 or 0.00287744 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000984 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001284 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00028160 BTC.

Monavale (MONA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $659.40 or 0.03100000 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org/en. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MonaCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers.Reddit”

