Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) PT Lowered to €45.00

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from €57.00 ($58.16) to €45.00 ($45.92) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MONRF. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Moncler from €59.50 ($60.71) to €62.00 ($63.27) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Moncler from €71.00 ($72.45) to €60.00 ($61.22) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. HSBC upgraded Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Moncler from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moncler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

Moncler Price Performance

OTCMKTS MONRF opened at $44.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.07. Moncler has a 52 week low of $39.08 and a 52 week high of $78.05.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

